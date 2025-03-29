Miscellany № 107: old books (and a new Book)

Some big news today: The Book: A Cover-to-Cover Exploration of the Most Powerful Object of our Time will be published soon in paperback!

The paperback edition is updated from the hardback, with all of the various errata fixed and a number of changes made to account for the book’s paperback rather than hardcover construction. If you remember, the hardback edition had a number of references to its own physical form (“Tip the book towards you and look at the spine”, and so on) which have now been modified accordingly. Of course, the paperback edition provides a new and different set of reference points, so if some passages now ask you to find a hardback on your bookshelf, others can now tell you to look again at the paperback in your hands.

The paperback is currently available to pre-order from all the usual places.



A couple more book-related links this week!

The Book’s subtitle is “A Cover-to-Cover Exploration of the Most Powerful Object of our Time”, what about book-shaped objects that aren’t actually books? A recent exhibit at New York’s Met Museum examines exactly that conceit through a collection of “objects in book form” donated to the museum by one Lynn Geringer Heckmann. My favourite is this late 18th-century tea caddy shaped like a stack of four books, with the lock concealed in a smaller, fifth book on top.

The exhibit has since ended, but there’s plenty to dig into in the online catalogue.