Shady Characters × Grammar Girl: a pair of podcasts for your enjoyment!

I’ve been internet acquaintances with Mignon Fogarty, also known as Grammar Girl, for many years now. (We share a literary agent, in fact, which is perhaps the most New Yorker –coded thing I’ve ever typed.)

As such, I was more than happy to talk to Mignon about Face with Tears of Joy for her always fascinating podcast. That episode has been out for a couple of months now (you can find it here, on YouTube, or wherever else you get your podcasts), but we also recorded a bonus episode about the hoary subject of books and book history. I am happy to report that that second episode has now been published to YouTube and all of the usual places, so head over there to watch and listen. (And also to marvel at my webcam, which insisted on focusing on the bookshelves behind me rather than on my face. It has a sense of irony, at least.)

Thank you to Mignon for having me on!