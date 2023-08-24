Empire of the Sum extracted in Lapham’s Quarterly

If you’d like to get a flavour of Empire of the Sum , check out this extract in Lapham’s Quarterly ! It’s taken from the first chapter of the book, and, spoiler alert, it has nothing to do with the image (above) they’ve chosen to illustrate it — although Hollerith’s machines do make an appearance later in the book, and, coincidentally enough, I wrote about them a few years back in the context of the Monotype machine. Everything old is new again!