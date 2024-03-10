Shady Characters on Alan Alda’s Clear and Vivid podcast

I’m still pinching myself, but recently I had the distinct pleasure on appearing on Clear and Vivid podcast, hosted by the great Alan Alda. I knew of Alan’s work as an actor and writer from the likes of M*A*S*H , of course, but I hadn’t known that in recent years he has moved into the world of science communication, not least with the foundation of the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University, New York.

Clear and Vivid is the podcast arm of Alan’s science communication work, and I was very happy to be able to contribute on the subjects of punctuation and writing. We even took a little detour into the history of counting. Have a listen here, and let me know what you think!