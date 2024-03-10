I’m still pinching myself, but recently I had the distinct pleasure on appearing on Clear and Vivid podcast, hosted by the great Alan Alda. I knew of Alan’s work as an actor and writer from the likes of M*A*S*H*, of course, but I hadn’t known that in recent years he has moved into the world of science communication, not least with the foundation of the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University, New York.
Clear and Vivid is the podcast arm of Alan’s science communication work, and I was very happy to be able to contribute on the subjects of punctuation and writing. We even took a little detour into the history of counting. Have a listen here, and let me know what you think!
3 comments on “Shady Characters on Alan Alda’s Clear and Vivid podcast”
Comment posted by Ben Karlin on
1937— The Education of H*Y*M*A*N K*A*P*L*A*N published, written by Leo Rosten. He later wrote “The Joys of Yiddish” (1971) among other things.
Nearly three times the number of asterisks as M*A*S*H.
Warmest regards from Chicagoland.
Comment posted by Keith Houston on
Interesting! Why is “Hyman Kaplan” styled that way, I wonder?
Comment posted by Roger W Turner on
I use an RSS reader (Inoreader) to follow these posts. The previous post (MacGuffin) doesn’t appear in their feed so I’ve only just seen it.