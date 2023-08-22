Errata for Empire of the Sum

The following errata apply to the first hardcover and electronic editions of Empire of the Sum, published in 2023 by W. W. Norton. Factual errors are addressed here, grammatical errors and spelling mistakes are not.
My thanks to Peter Bromwich for pointing out the errors given below.
Text
- P92
- For “in which a guinea comprised twenty shillings”, read “in which a pound comprised twenty shillings”.
- P230
- For “the last emperor of Egypt”, read “the last emperor of Ethiopia”.
Images
No errata as yet.
Notes
No errata as yet.
If you come across an error in any edition of Empire of the Sum, please don’t hesitate to get in touch! I’d appreciate it very much, and I’d be very happy to acknowledge you in future editions.