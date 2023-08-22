Errata for Empire of the Sum

The following errata apply to the first hardcover and electronic editions of Empire of the Sum , published in 2023 by W. W. Norton. Factual errors are addressed here, grammatical errors and spelling mistakes are not.

My thanks to Peter Bromwich for pointing out the errors given below.

Text

P92 For “in which a guinea comprised twenty shillings”, read “in which a pound comprised twenty shillings”. P230 For “the last emperor of Egypt”, read “the last emperor of Ethiopia”.

Images

No errata as yet.

Notes

No errata as yet.