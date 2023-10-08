We have (even more) winners!

Congratulations to Marta and Rosemary, winners of the third round of the Empire of the Sum giveaway! Their names were picked at random from the set of all entrants who replied to the original post about the competition. Thank you all for taking part!

If you won, congratulations, and look out for an email from me arranging delivery of your copy of Empire . If not, don’t despair — Empire is in shops now. If you buy a copy, drop me a line, leave a comment, or post a review to let others know what you thought of it!