We have audiobook winners!

Congratulations to Piotr, William, Roslyn and Ian, winners of the Empire of the Sum audiobook giveaway! Their names were picked at random from the set of all entrants who replied to the original post about the competition. Thank you all for taking part!

If you won, congratulations! Look out for an email from me with a code to access your audio copy of Empire . If not, don’t despair — Empire is available at audiobooks.com and many other audiobook purveyors. If you do listen to it, drop me a line, leave a comment, or post a review to let others know what you thought of it!