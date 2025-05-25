The reviews are in for Face with Tears of Joy

Houston chronicles the rise of the emoji in this fun romp through the evolution of digital language…equal parts informative and delightful. Publishers Weekly

An excellent read for those interested in history, technology, and the global scale of digital communication…Houston writes with humor and an easy-going tone, plus a pace that is smooth and seems effortless, keeping readers engaged. Library Journal

An entertaining, informative story about a technology that defined an era. Kirkus Reviews

To describe a calculator as “a symphony of solenoids and switches” (that would be an early, discarded model of what would become the Casio 14-A, which went on the market in 1975 for $1,347) may not be erotica, but it is good writing — and these days, the latter is rather more rare. Alexander Nazaryan, New York Times

Erudite, playful, and illuminating…a splendid, challenging mixture of information and fun. Kirkus Reviews

Hundreds of books about books have been published during the past century…I will not claim that this one is the very best of all time. Yet The Book is possibly the best of our time. Steven Heller, Eye Magazine

Punctuation is not a mere ornament or a curiosity — it is essential, and we need to know about it. Keith Houston’s history is entertaining and readable. Ian Sansom, The Guardian

Scholarly, highly readable and, on some deeper level, slightly deranged. Marcus Berkmann, The Spectator

