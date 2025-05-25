A post from Shady Characters

The reviews are in for Face with Tears of Joy

Cover for "Face with Tears of Joy", showing the face with tears of joy emoji throughout emoji history
Cover of Face with Tears of Joy. (W. W. Norton, 2025.)

The reviews for Face with Tears of Joy have started to come in, and I am happy (and relieved) to say that reviewers seem to be enjoying the book quite a bit! Here are a few quotes:

Houston chronicles the rise of the emoji in this fun romp through the evolution of digital language…equal parts informative and delightful.

An excellent read for those interested in history, technology, and the global scale of digital communication…Houston writes with humor and an easy-going tone, plus a pace that is smooth and seems effortless, keeping readers engaged.

A pleasurable and well-researched journey into pop iconography…Houston knows that any language whose mascot is a smiling poop pile can be treated only so seriously, so the text is charmingly filled with emoji as illustrations and within sentences, making it both a product of a new way of communicating as well as a study of it.

