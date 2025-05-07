Face with Tears of Joy on 99% Invisible

I’ve always really enjoyed 99% Invisible, Roman Mars’ long-running podcast about design, which makes it all the more special to have appeared on three different episode in the past — on the octothorpe (#), the interrobang (‽), and pocket calculators respectively. Now, to mark the publication of Face with Tears of Joy, I’m pleased to say that I’m on it again!
This time round, for episode 626, Talon Stradley takes a look at the legal ramifications of emoji, and specifically a case in Saskatchewan, Canada, in which a farmer who responded to a text message about a contract with a thumbs-up emoji was found to have agreed to that contract despite denying having done so. The 99PI crew talk to Eric Goldman, a law professor at Santa Clara University, who specialises in technology law. I cited Goldman’s work in the book, and his blog is an excellent introduction to the subject of emoji in the courtroom.
I pop up at around 17 minutes into the episode for a chat with Roman not about the legality or otherwise of emoji, but instead about this: the poop emoji (💩). For ten glorious minutes, we shoot the shit about this most egregious of emoji. And honestly, I really enjoyed it. The poop emoji is only a supporting actor in Face with Tears of Joy, really, and it was fun to dive into the evocative history of this one particular symbol. Have a listen to the episode here! I hope you enjoy it.