Face with Tears of Joy on 99% Invisible

I’ve always really enjoyed 99% Invisible , Roman Mars’ long-running podcast about design, which makes it all the more special to have appeared on three different episode in the past — on the octothorpe (#), the interrobang (‽), and pocket calculators respectively. Now, to mark the publication of Face with Tears of Joy , I’m pleased to say that I’m on it again!

This time round, for episode 626, Talon Stradley takes a look at the legal ramifications of emoji, and specifically a case in Saskatchewan, Canada, in which a farmer who responded to a text message about a contract with a thumbs-up emoji was found to have agreed to that contract despite denying having done so. The 99PI crew talk to Eric Goldman, a law professor at Santa Clara University, who specialises in technology law. I cited Goldman’s work in the book, and his blog is an excellent introduction to the subject of emoji in the courtroom.