Were you ever put through a slide show of someone’s holiday snaps? Well, my family and I visited Egypt in February and I am now a clear-eyed Egypt booster who has been telling anyone who will listen how fascinating a trip it was. Lacking a Kodak slide projector, I’ve written a few (thousand) words about our experiences. The post is up at the test version of shadycharacters.co.uk: you can read it here and leave comments here.

I plan to switch to the new version of Shady Characters soon, so please let me know if you notice any issues with the new site.