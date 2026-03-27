A post from Shady Characters

Cairo!

Were you ever put through a slide show of someone’s holiday snaps? Well, my family and I visited Egypt in February and I am now a clear-eyed Egypt booster who has been telling anyone who will listen how fascinating a trip it was. Lacking a Kodak slide projector, I’ve written a few (thousand) words about our experiences. The post is up at the test version of shadycharacters.co.uk: you can read it here and leave comments here.

I plan to switch to the new version of Shady Characters soon, so please let me know if you notice any issues with the new site.

Leave a comment

Required fields are marked *. Your email address will not be published. If you prefer to contact me privately, please see the Contact page.

Leave a blank line for a new paragraph. You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>. Learn how your com­ment data is pro­cessed.